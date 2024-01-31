MILTON, Del. - A car was up in flames in a home's driveway Wednesday morning. The fire occurred on Whitehall Drive off of Route 1 between Lewes and Milton.
The Lewes Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire. There were no injuries, however the car was severely damaged and siding of the house was also burned. Smoke could be seen by drivers on nearby Route 1.
