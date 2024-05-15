DELMAR, Del.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to a car on fire at State Line Plaza on Tuesday, May 14, in the afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the fire department, the fire was successfully put out using a dry chemical fire extinguisher. The department says units were on the scene for about 15 minutes.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is also still unknown and the cost of the damage has not been determined.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.