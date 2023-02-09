SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a crash just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the corner of North and Poplar streets.
The fire department shared photos that show two cars with damage. The home near the intersection suffered damage to the front porch. Crews on scene say three people were extricated after the vehicles were removed.
According to firefighters, four people were taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke for evaluation.
The Seaford Police Depatment is investigatng.