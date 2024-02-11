Car crash in north Wilmington leaves one dead

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM Monday to 3 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will continue to occur around the times of the high tides from Monday through Tuesday night. There is a possibility of localized moderate coastal flooding impacts in some back bays of Sussex County with the Tuesday high tide as a strong coastal storm moves offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 PM 5.7 1.0 1.2 None 12/10 AM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor 12/11 PM 6.3 1.7 1.7 Minor 13/11 AM 6.8 2.2 2.1 Minor 14/12 AM 6.5 1.8 1.9 Minor 14/12 PM 5.5 0.8 1.2 None &&