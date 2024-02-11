Car crash in north Wilmington leaves one dead

WILMINGTON, Del- Delaware State Police are investigating a car accident that happened in North Wilmington on Saturday, February 10.
According to officials, the crash took place around 10:38 p.m. when a Kia Optima was driving south on Governor Printz Boulevard. The car ended up leaving the road, hitting a parked flatbed tow truck on the side of the road. The Kia got stuck under the tow truck and pushed the truck into a nearby auto repair shop's fence.
Officials say the driver of the Kia wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Her name hasn't been shared yet because her family needs to be told first.
Because of the crash, the road was closed for a few hours—southbound lanes for about 4 hours and northbound lanes for an hour—to let police check everything out and clear up the mess.