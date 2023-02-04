WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Friday night in Wilmington.
Police say it was around 9 p.m. when a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound in the left lane of Route 4 approaching Gregg Avenue. Meanwhile, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic. Police say the two cars crashed head-on. The Toyota rotated clockwise after the hit where it stopped in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick stopped in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
Police say the 29-year-old woman driving the Toyota is from Wilmington, DE. she was eight months pregnant when she was taken to a hospital nearby in critical condition. Police say the baby was delivered while at the hospital and is also in critical condition.
According to police, there were two other passengers in the Toyota, a six year-old girl and a four year-old boy. The six year-old was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The four year-old was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone in the Toyota was properly restrained.
Police say the woman driving the Buick is 19 years old and from Wilmington, DE. She was properly restrained and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say impairment seems to be a factor in the crash and charges will be forthcoming.
Route 4 was closed in both directions for approximately four hours.