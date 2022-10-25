MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says that a car crashed in to the Sea Esta II Motel Sunday evening.
The Fire Company says that they, along with Sussex County Paramedics Millsboro Emergency Medical Services, and Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to the call. DSP helped control traffic around the Motel.
According to the Fire Company, crew assignments at the crash site included car stabilization (if needed), facility stabilization (which includes shutting off utilities), incident mitigation, and notification of the County Building inspector.
There were no injuries from the accident to anyone inside the building or the car, says the Fire Company. They say that the Sussex County Building Inspector will decide whether or not the structure is seriously damaged after an upcoming evaluation.
The Fire Company Says that DSP is currently investigating the crash.