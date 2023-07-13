LINCOLN, Del. - A woman was arrested for DUI and endangering children after police say she drove her SUV into a house in Ellendale early Thursday morning.
Shortly after 1:15 a.m. police arrived to a house on Cedar Creek Road in Lincoln to find a Ford SUV on its side. Police say the car, driven by a 33-year-old Smyrna woman, went off the road and hit a fence and tree before crashing into the house and overturning. The car made it about a foot inside an occupied bedroom.
A 29-year-old woman and three children aged 5, 7 and 12 were inside the house. The 29-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and the 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene by emergency medical services, both for minor injuries.
The SUV driver and her 8-year-old son were not injured. She was charged with DUI, inattentive driving, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of second degree vehicular assault.