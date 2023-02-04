MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Milton this morning in which a car crashed into a garage.
Police say it was around 12:30 a.m. when a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320, driven by a 20-year-old man, was speeding southbound on Harbeson Road, just north of Diamond Farm Road. As the Mercedes approached a right curve in the roadway, it failed to negotiate it and left the east edge of Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued driving in a and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road.
Police say the Mercedes continued to drive across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a private home located on Harbeson Road. The Mercedes then turned over continuously until it struck the attached garage of the residence. The Mercedes drove through the exterior walls of the garage and came to a final rest, upright on top of the front of a parked 2019 Toyota 4-Runner.
Police say the 20-year-old man from Milton who was driving the Mercedes was properly restrained and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Harbeson Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.
The Delaware State Police Troop-7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267.