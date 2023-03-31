HARBESON, Del.- A car crashed into a pole in Harbeson Friday afternoon.
According to Delaware State Police, a 31-year-old man from Millsboro was driving eastbound on Hollymount Road.
Police say the car was driven off the road and into the pole.
DSP says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The man is now in custody with charges pending for driving under the influence and drug possession.
Police say no one else was hurt and no other cars were involved.