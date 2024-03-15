SEAFORD, Del. - On Friday, a man drove a car into the TidalHealth Mears Campus location at 100 Rawlins Drive.
The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to the call at 2:15 p.m and remained on the scene for 45 minutes.
Seaford said they were the only department to respond to the incident and the reason for the crash is still unclear.
The department said the driver got out of the car after impact. One person was taken to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.
This is the second car to crash into a building this week, with the other being at Slinger's Pizza and Grille.