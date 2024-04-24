MILLSBORO, Del.- Police are investigating after a car ran into the woods off Friendship Road near Millsboro. According to firefighters, the incident involved a BMW sports car, that lost control and crashed into a wooded area, resulting in the driver’s entrapment.
The Indian River (80) and Lewes (82) fire departments received alerts for a rescue operation involving the trapped occupant. Firefighters say they were able to get the driver out and take them to a hospital for their injuries. Firefighters say it happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
Details about the driver’s identity and condition have not been disclosed.
As of now, the Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation to determine the specific causes of the accident.