BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say a car crashed into a utility pole near Route One Bethany Beach early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. north of Jefferson Bridge Road and Route One when a 68-year-old woman from Ocean View drove a white 2016 Jeep Wrangler off of Route One and hit a utility pole. Police gave the woman a ticket for failure to maintain a lane. No other cars were involved in the crash and police say she didn't seem to be impaired, but she was trapped inside the Jeep until the pole was removed. Police say they do not know the extent of her injuries at this time.