LONG NECK, Del. - Multiple crews were on scene around 3 p.m. Monday after a Subaru Outback drove off the road and into the marsh.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Department says for unknown reasons the driver drove off of John J. Williams Highway and into the marsh, but stopped when the vehicle was partially submerged into the water.
According to the agency, crews had to use ground ladders to navigate the wet, marshy conditions to free the person in the Subaru who was taken to the hospital. The vehicle had to be towed out.
Crews from Indian River and Lewes were on scene, as well as Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Sussex County Paramedics.
Delaware State Police are investigating