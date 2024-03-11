SEAFORD, Del. - A car crashed into Slinger's Pizza and Grill on Monday, causing significant damage to the establishment. Seaford Police say it happened around 11:15 a.m.
The police department says the vehicle was driven by 33-year-old Dustin Crockett of Seaford. Officers were initially responding to reports of a driver slumped over the wheel, but by the time they arrived, the car was deep inside the restaurant.
A small child was removed from the car and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crockett was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. He has been arrested and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond. Charges include reckless endangering 2nd degree, endangering the welfare of a child, vehicular assault 3rd degree, 2 counts of malicious mischief of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
The Seaford Police are currently handling the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department at 302-629-6645 or message the agency on Facebook. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crimestoppers.