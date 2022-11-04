CAR HITS A HOUSE ON ROUTE 9

BERLIN, Md.- We are learning more after a car crashed into a house on Route Nine last night.
According to the Milton Fire Department, it happened after two cars were involved in accident. After hitting a car from behind, the other swerved off the road into the house, causing minor damage to the foundation.
The home owner tells us that the foundation was shook so much that pictures and different items fell to the floor. The Fire Department says no one was hurt, but this was an uncommon call.
Matthew Cranford, Milton Volunteer Fire Captain said, "We do have our fair share of accidents on the highway, but it does not happen often, where vehicles go into houses."