GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Middle School's "Careers2Classrooms Initiative" has been connecting students in career and technical education (CTE) classes with professionals from various fields.
On Monday afternoon, CoastTV News and Telemundo Delmarva reporter Ana Sofia Román engaged with eighth-grade students, sharing insights into her journalism career.
Brenda Ramírez Pérez, one of the students, shared what she found interesting about journalism. "Probably talking on camera, communicating, and socializing," she said. I think it's great because I'm pretty nervous and stuff, and I feel like it's encouragement for me to speak and socialize with people."
Over the past few months, more than 50 professionals have participated in the initiative, offering students a glimpse into potential career paths.
"It's been very helpful trying to find like a field that I've been interested in because I've struggled a lot with trying to figure it out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life, and it's just been nice to have people coming in and share their experiences with their jobs," said Riley Cox, another student.
If you want to share your career experience with CTE students, contact George Schwendtner at george.schwendtner@irsd.k12.de.us.