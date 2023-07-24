MILLSBORO, Del. - Carey's Church is raising money after its confectionary building caught fire Sunday evening.
According to Pastor Leza Smack, an electrical outlet caused the fire around 5 p.m. on July 23. She says a 12-day camp at the church is still set to begin on Wednesday, but it will take place in a different building.
Pastor Smack says the way the wind was blowing kept the tents from getting burnt.
"We are looking for ways to salvage some of the boards off of here and maybe say something about 'Welcome Carey's Confectionary,'" Smack says. "We're going to try to salvage the bricks to maybe make a walkway or a grill because we want to preserve our history.
Monetary donations can be mailed to church Treasurer Denise Burton at 210 Laurel Rd. Millsboro, DE 19966.