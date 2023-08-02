WALLOPS ISLAND, Va - An Antares rocket launched to the International Space Station Tuesday night, marking the final flight for the vehicle.
The spacecraft launched at 8:31 pm from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
The Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station with more than 82-hundred pounds of NASA science investigation cargo.
The manifest includes hardware to support about 40 different space experiments that will be conducted both by the crew members on board the space station as well as Cygnus itself.
The Virginia Space Coast Scholars Program was in attendance. "These kids do this because this is what they love," Program Organizer Kristen Duprey told Coast TV News. "Being able to come here and work with these experts and see everything the experts do to put this into a launch. it just make sit that much more tangible for students"
The spacecraft is set to arrive at the ISS on Friday at 5:54 am.