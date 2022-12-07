Baltimore, MD. - An investigation into the grounding of the Ever Forward cargo ship reaches completion; leaving a pilot with a suspended operating license.
In March, this year, a cargo ship leaving Baltimore for Norfolk came to a standstill in the Chesapeake Bay.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident's causal factors were determined to be the pilot’s failure to maintain situational awareness and attention while navigating, and inadequate bridge resource management.
The pilot, Steven Germac, now has a suspended operating license after a unanimous vote by the Maryland Board of Pilots. However, he may now formally challenge his suspension through a hearing.