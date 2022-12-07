Ever Forward

Courtesy: Evergreen Marine's Ever Forward container ship is taken to an anchorage south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after it was freed from mud outside the shipping channel off Pasadena, Md., where is had spent the past month aground. The cargo ship was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk, Va., on March 13, when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Baltimore, MD. - An investigation into the grounding of the Ever Forward cargo ship reaches completion; leaving a pilot with a suspended operating license. 

In March, this year, a cargo ship leaving Baltimore for Norfolk came to a standstill in the Chesapeake Bay. 

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident's causal factors were determined to be the pilot’s failure to maintain situational awareness and attention while navigating, and inadequate bridge resource management.

The pilot, Steven Germac, now has a suspended operating license after a unanimous vote by the Maryland Board of Pilots. However, he may now formally challenge his suspension through a hearing.  

