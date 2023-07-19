Carlisle Fire Company in Milford seeks help with EMT shortage

MILFORD, Del. - Emergency Medical Technicians in Milford are hard to come by and the Carlisle Fire Company is struggling because of it.
Increasing call volume at the station is something that is creating a struggle for current essential workers like Michael Smith, who works at Carlisle.
"It puts a lot more strain and stress on those of us that are already here to do multiple jobs for other people, as well."
This is a feeling that EMS across the state know all too well.
"I truly believe that COVID did a number on us, and I hate to continue to bring up that pandemic, but those of us who are in the EMS field saw a whole new side of EMS during that and we haven't quite recovered from it yet," said Patricia Fox with the Delaware State Fire School.
The solution to the burn out and understaffed facility?
Milford Senior High School is where an EMT program will be offered to students so they can earn certifications and learn skills to become an EMT, and this program is gaining the attention of many students.
"There are currently about 52 students that are interested in taking the course. Unfortunately with it being our first year we're trying to keep the class at about 25," said Milford High School Principal Seth Buford.
The program is created by the fire school. The class is a mix of learning classroom textbook EMT skills like anatomy and diagnoses. It also includes chances to ride along and observe EMTs in real time.
By the time students graduate and are 18 years old, they will be able to get right to work.
"This gives us better response times. We're hoping it will help assist us on both sides of our department, whether or not they're riding in the ambulance and assisting those ambulance crews on calls," said Shawn Hinton, Fire Chief at Carlisle Fire Company.
The fire school hopes to eventually have this program in every school throughout the state. Currently, Milford is the first in Sussex County and third in the state to have it.
The pathway is expected to begin at the high school this fall. For more information on joining the Carlisle Fire Company, click here.