Carmen Holland

Carmen joined the WRDE team as a reporter in September of 2022. She graduated from THE Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. There she was an anchor/reporter for the College of Communications newscast, "The Centre County Report".
She had several internships in communications, public relations and broadcasting. Working at MTV Networks in New York City along with WGN News in Chicago and ESPN. Carmen has been working in Philadelphia, as a sports journalist co-hosting a FM radio show along with creating and hosting several sports podcasts covering local and national sports.
Carmen was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coming from a big family, one of six, Carmen is of Native American and Puerto Rican descent. She is a huge sports enthusiast particularly basketball and football.
In her free time Carmen enjoys spending time with her friends and family especially her baby nieces, working out, dancing salsa/bachata and attending sporting events, traveling and tanning on the beach, during her favorite season, summer.