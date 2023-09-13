WILMINGTON, Del. - Shortly after Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her campaign for governor on Tuesday, current governor John Carney released a statement endorsing her as his successor. The two have known each other nearly 20 years.
"When we took office as governor and lieutenant governor, we worked together to get the state's finances under control. I relied on her experience and judgment as we led the state through an unprecedented pandemic," Carney said. "She has been my partner as we worked to attract jobs to Delaware and promote public safety... I've been proud to serve alongside her and I'm proud to endorse her as Delaware's next governor."
In her campaign announcement Tuesday, Hall-Long focused on her past and current goals and work towards expanding access to affordable care, investing in public education, paid family leave and attention for small businesses.