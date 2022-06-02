WILMINGTON, Del. – Top Democrat officials including Governor John Carney, and Senate and House Democratic Leadership announcing a package of gun restrictions on Thursday that they hope will be voted on by the end of the month.
The package includes:
- Banning the sale of assault weapons (HB 450)
- Limiting high-capacity magazines (SB 6)
- Raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase most firearms (HB 451)
- Strengthening background checks by reinstituting the Firearm Transaction Approval Program (FTAP) (HB 423)
- Holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless or negligent actions that lead to gun violence (not yet introduced)
- Banning the use of devices that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons (not yet introduced)
“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen across the country from happening here in Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “This is a historic, meaningful package of legislation and I look forward to seeing these bills on my desk this session.”
The end of this session of the General Assembly is June 30th.