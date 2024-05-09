NEWARK, Del.- Legislation to name the Newark Regional Transportation Center in honor of United States Senator Thomas R. Carper was signed by Governor Carney.
Carper, as a longtime figure in Delaware politics, has served the state as a senator since 2001 following his tenure as governor. The renaming represents Carper's contributions to Delaware's infrastructure and transportation systems throughout his career.
During his career, Carper worked with infrastructure and financial legislation. Carper announced his retirement in May 2023, opening his seat. Sussex County senators Huxtable and Pettyjohn are co-sponsors of Senate Bill 276.