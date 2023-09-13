GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two Georgetown holiday staples, Caroling on The Circle and the Georgetown Christmas Parade, are partnering up this year for one big celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7.
Caroling on The Circle, which is celebrating its 40th year, is put on by the county, while the parade is put on by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce.
Caroling will begin at 6 p.m. on the main stage in front of the Sussex County Courthouse, with the tree-lighting ceremony taking place an hour later at 7 p.m.
Both county and chamber officials say that combining the two events in to one big events allows for a "bigger and brighter night, full of Christmas cheer." They say it allows each celebration to maintain their separate identities while maximizing attendance among crowded holiday event calendars.
“Caroling on The Circle and the Georgetown Christmas Parade are traditions that have delighted children and families for generations,” Sussex County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “But we recognize times and tastes are changing, and let’s face it, everyone’s schedules are hectic these days, especially during the holidays. So, we thought, why not bring it all together and give the community a stocking full of carols, marching bands, floats and, of course, Santa Claus all on one big night? We sure hope it’s a gift the public is happy to receive!”
The dual-event will also help with the county's 'Pack the Pod' food drive, important to the annual caroling program.
“Partnering with the County to bring two holiday events together is very exciting for the Chamber, the County and the community,” Georgetown Area Chamber of Commerce President Linda S. Price said. “Both events have a long history and are sought-out community events. The partnership will provide more visibility for ‘Pack the Pod’, a mainstay for Caroling on The Circle, as well as expanding on the holiday merriment the parade and lighting of the Christmas tree brings to those young and old.”
Caroling on The Circle began in 1984, with the parade beginning five years later in 1989. Since then, caroling has donated around 800,000 canned goods, helping those in need.
The county says the caroling performance schedule and parade theme are still to be determined, with further information released later this fall.