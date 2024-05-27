DELAWARE- While visiting Delaware State Parks this summer, one of the rules that has persisted for the last 30-years is the Carry In Carry Out policy. This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the policy that was most recently applied to the recently acquired Deauville Beach.
The state organization says that by engaging in the sustainable practice, trash removal costs have dropped about $55,000 annually, saving over $1,000,000 since 1994.
Delaware State Parks rely on user fees for about 75 percent of the operating and maintenance budget and the money saved with this policy helps to fund other programs and facilities said the park.
According to the park, there are other benefits for visitors who visit a park without trash cans, including an improved appearance of the park's natural beauty, a way to encourage the use of reusable containers and recycling and increasing the safety of visitors by not attracting as many bees, wasps and other pests in the picnic and campground areas.
The state parks do offer trash bags to visitors who need them, to help enforce this policy and maintain clean environments.