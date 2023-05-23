WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A cat found on Cooper Road west of Eden tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, May 23. The Wicomico County Health Department is advising people who live in the area to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a viral disease that is transmitted by the saliva of infected animals. If left untreated, it is deadly.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services issued a statement Monday warning people about the increased likelihood of rabies transmission due to warmer weather and more people and pets spending time outdoors.
Rabies can be prevented by keeping pets indoors, avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals, securing outside garbage, and keeping rabies vaccines current.
Human or animal contact like scratches or bites can be reported to the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found at www.wicomicohealth.org.