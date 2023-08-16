Cats found in Millsboro colony seek fur-ever homes

PARSONSBURG, Md. - 56 cats were trapped and rescued from the woods beside BJ's in Millsboro about a month ago by the nonprofit Town Cats Inc.
The sanctuary is desperately looking for people to foster or adopt as they had to renovate their shed to accommodate the cats taken in from Millsboro.
"Total is about 90 plus... We do have about three different litters of kittens. The oldest of the kittens are actually two kittens that came from the BJ colony and then we have another liter that's just two months and another liter that's just under three weeks so... we're busy!" said Adrienne Story, caretaker at Town Cats Inc.
The wooded area where the cat colony was, has not been bulldozed too much more since the cats started getting evacuated. Coast TV News still has not heard back from the property owner.
Melanie Reisner lives in West Ocean City with four cats already. She agreed to foster two of the felines rescued, but is now in the process of adopting them.
"Fostering itself is just so rewarding. You really feel like you're making a difference in their lives because they came from nothing. They were dumped and discarded like trash. Like they had to be somebody's pet or something and they were just left there." said Reisner.
Town Cats Inc will be at the Berlin Petsmart next weekend, August 25 and 26, with the rescued cats and kittens for adoption.
If you are unable to adopt, visit the link here to see how you can foster, make a donation, or volunteer.