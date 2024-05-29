BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A 17-year-old male from Vienna, Virginia, was arrested late Saturday night for graffiti and underage possession of alcohol, according to the Bethany Beach Police Department.
Around 11:52 p.m. on May 25, Meredith and Sgt. Riddle was on patrol on Garfield Parkway near Grotto Pizza when they noticed a teen wearing a mask and writing graffiti on a white vinyl trash can. After turning on their emergency lights, the 17-year-old ran from the scene, leading to a brief foot chase. He was quickly apprehended.
A search of the teenager's backpack revealed graffiti paraphernalia, including paint markers and spray paint cans. Additionally, alcoholic beverages were found in possession of the suspect.
Further investigation linked the teenager to another graffiti incident nearby.
The teen was charged with:
- Two counts of graffiti to personal property, damage under $1,500
- Possession of graffiti implements/tools/instruments
- Resisting arrest
- Underage possession of alcohol
Following court procedures, the teenager was released to his parents and is scheduled to appear in Family Court.