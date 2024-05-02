Cave Neck and Route 1 intersection safety concerns

MILTON, Del. -The Cave Neck Route 1 intersection is a focal point for safety concerns, particularly due to its heavy traffic during rush hour and the busy summer season. Given its location in a resort area, the intersection often handles drivers who are not familiar with the layout, adding to the potential hazards. DelDOT's recent project to install a new sign and flashers aims to enhance safety by encouraging drivers to be more cautious and to triple-check before proceeding through the intersection.
Dina Escamilla, who owns The Nook restaurant right off of Cave Neck Road, says turning left onto Cave Neck Road from Route 1 is scary.
'Something needs to be done there because there are a lot of communities on Cave Neck Road and the traffic is bad year-round, not just in the summer, and it's been very stressful to cross,' explained Escamilla.
Despite these improvements, the basic message of the sign—to wait and exercise patience—may still be insufficient in managing the increased traffic and ensuring the safety of all road users. The intersection remains a significant challenge during peak travel times.
Ismail Arisoy, who uses the intersection every day, says his biggest concern is impatient drivers.
'If you have a car behind you, sometimes they start honking at you, but you can't cross yet,' said Arisoy.
Since major accidents have happened at this intersection, people want something to be done before it's too late. DelDOT has plans to build an overpass at that intersection, but says construction won't begin until Spring 2026.