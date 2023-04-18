DELMARVA - The National Firefighter Registry for Cancer has been launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and health. They say the goal of the registry is to get a better understanding of cancer in fire service.
The institute says that this is the largest effort undertaken by the United Stated dedicated this purpose, citing President Biden's strong and enduring support for firefighters for decades. They say this step will help deliver on his commitment to end cancer as it is known as part of the Cancer Moonshot.
“I encourage all firefighters across America to join the NFR for Cancer - the more firefighters who join the NFR, the more researchers can learn about cancer arising from firefighting and how to prevent it," Said John Howard, M.D., the Director of the Institute. "Firefighters are vital to the safety of our communities and their enrollment in the NFR for cancer can help protect them and the next generation of firefighters from cancer.”
The institute says there are numerous studies that show that firefighters are exposed to smoke and hazardous chemicals released from burning materials, which could increase the likelihood of cancer. They say the registry will contribute to these broader efforts by helping scientists better understand the link between cancer and firefighting to ultimately improve firefighter health, with the registry collecting details about firefighters’ work and match it with cancer information from state cancer registries.
While participation is voluntary, the institute encourages all U.S. firefighters, with or without cancer, to join the registry; these include:
- active and retired firefighters
- career, paid-on-call, and volunteer firefighters
- structural firefighters
- wildland firefighters
- instructors
- fire investigators
- other members of the fire service
Visit NFR.CDC.GOV to complete the registry survey through its website. Enrollment takes about 30 minutes to complete. They say to do so:
- Create an account with a personal password and secure login
- Give informed consent to participate
- Create a profile, including contact information and work status
- Complete a questionnaire with demographics, fire service and health history, and lifestyle choices
They say too visit the NIOSH NFR for Cancer webpage to learn more about:
- Why the registry was created
- How the registry works
- Data collection, privacy, and data security
- Available materials to be shared with firefighters
Watch “Join the NFR for Cancer” here.
“with more than 1 million career and volunteer firefighters across the U.S., protecting their health and safety is a top priority for NIOSH," said registry Team Lead Kenny Fent, Ph.D., CIH. "We are excited to raise awareness about this groundbreaking effort to better understand and reduce cancer among all types of firefighters, including those who have traditionally been underrepresented in research, such as women, volunteers, and firefighters from racial and ethnic minority groups.”