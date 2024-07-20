REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Join the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays in celebrating Oyster Week with an enchanting evening of culinary and visual arts at "Arts on the Half-Shell," taking place on August 8 at the Center’s offices overlooking the Indian River Bay.
Renowned chefs including Chef Hari Cameron and Chef Sean Corea will showcase small plates featuring fresh Inland Bays oysters, complemented by a signature gin cocktail crafted for the occasion.
Baltimore-based artist Sherry Insley will also exhibit her evocative "Blue Hens" and "Ghost Forest" series, highlighting environmental themes.
Tickets are $150, with proceeds supporting the Center’s James Farm Ecological Preserve education campus project. They may be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/artsonthehalfshell or inlandbays.org.