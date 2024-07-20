Inland Bays Oyster Week logo

Renowned chefs including Chef Hari Cameron and Chef Sean Corea will showcase small plates featuring fresh Inland Bays oysters, complemented by a signature gin cocktail crafted for the occasion. (Delaware Center for the Inland Bays)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Join the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays in celebrating Oyster Week with an enchanting evening of culinary and visual arts at "Arts on the Half-Shell," taking place on August 8 at the Center’s offices overlooking the Indian River Bay.

Hari Cameron

Chef Hari Cameron, Culinary Director for The Chef’s Table at Touch of Italy, will be joined by other top area chefs in creating dishes highlighting Inland Bays Oysters. (Delaware Center for the Inland Bays)

 

Baltimore-based artist Sherry Insley will also exhibit her evocative "Blue Hens" and "Ghost Forest" series, highlighting environmental themes.

Tickets are $150, with proceeds supporting the Center’s James Farm Ecological Preserve education campus project. They may be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/artsonthehalfshell or inlandbays.org.