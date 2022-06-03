DOVER, Del.- Pride Month is being celebrated nationwide, with Delaware festivities kicking off in Dover.
This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Delaware Pride with the Pride Festival at the downtown legislative area.
"We are inviting downtown businesses to support in whatever way they would like — whether that is by hanging a rainbow flag in the window, or walking in the parade, or hosting a special 'Pride' sale or event," organizers write on their website. "We expect this will draw participants not just from Delaware but from the surrounding States; and we want everyone to feel welcome."
Salisbury Pride is taking place Saturday June 25. This is the inaugural Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival, with the parade happening at 2 p.m.
"The first in the region, Salisbury Pride seeks to promote visibility and positive images of the LGBTQIA+ communities of the Eastern Shore," organizers write. "Salisbury is a diverse, eclectic city, and our hopes for Salisbury Pride Parade 2022 are to build alliances that work towards our mutual goals as a community."
Every Thursday in June, ten percent of Happy Hour proceeds at Dogfish Head benefit CAMP Rehoboth.
CAMP will also take part in Milton pride-- with a Magnolia Applebottom drag show on June 10, the Queer Queens of Comedy show on June 11, and an Elton John tribute June 12.
Middletown is hosting its second annual festival and walk on June 11th.
There are a number of Pride events all month long, listed on the Delaware Pride website.