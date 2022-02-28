DELAWARE--Severe Weather Awareness Week (Feb. 28- March 4) kicked off Monday, and experts say it's an opportunity for locals in the First State to learn about the different hazards they could face, as well as encourage people to prepare for significant weather events.
Flooding, coastal hazards, thunderstorms, tornados, and lightning are among the weather threats that Delaware faces.
"So the last few years we've seen a number of pretty large profile incidents from tropical storm(s)," said Jeff Sands with DEMA.
Sands suggested signing up for emergency alerts and staying up to date with projected forecasts.
"Your kids often practice fire drills in school but we don't take that same care at home... make a plan for what you do during an emergency; If you have to stay in your home or if you have to leave and evacuate and go somewhere else, and then practice it," he said. "And the last piece that's really important with all of the different threats that we've faced over the last few years, whether it's shortages with COVID-19, cybersecurity attacks, storms, you name it, having an emergency kit is really important."
According to Sands, making sure one has basic supplies such as food, water, phone chargers etc. is essential to ensure everyone stays safe.
The Nor'easter storm of 1962, which hit Delaware's Atlantic and Delaware Bay coasts will also be highlighted.
"(It) really devastated Delaware destroyed almost 2000 homes and we're going to talk about the weather that led to that, put it in the context of some more recent events," Sands said. "And then we're going to wrap things up with talking with some emergency managers and local first responders about how you can prepare and make sure you're ready for any future storms of that magnitude."
The Center for Environmental Monitoring and Analysis, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will present a 90-minute virtual workshop called “Are You Storm Ready?" showcasing insights from the Storm of ’62 and other extreme weather Events in Delaware on March 3 at 7 p.m.
You can follow DEMA on their social media platforms as they plan to cover different weather hazards each day, "providing historical context and tips for how to stay safe," according to a press release.