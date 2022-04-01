WILMINGTON, Del.- A historic homecoming for a modern submarine.
On Saturday, there will be a commissioning commemoration for the U.S.S. Delaware at the Port of Wilmington. Although officially christened in 2020, the pandemic delayed the traditional celebration for this occasion.
"The vessel was actually commissioned at sea, on patrol, under the water," Senator Tom Carper shares. "In the 240 year history of the Navy, that's the first time a submarine has ever been commissioned at sea, on patrol, under the water."
The U.S.S. Delaware is the first navy apparatus to be named after the First State in nearly 100 years.
"It's a point of pride for every Delawarean to have a military asset named after the state and think about the world we live in right now where defending democracy is such an important thing, Governor John Carney tells WRDE. "I think it's lost on a lot of people until you have something like the war in Ukraine to remind us military assets are incredibly important in defending our country and defending democracy around the world."
The U.S.S. Delaware is a Virginia-class fast attack submarine, equipped with periscopes, surface search radar, and tomahawk missiles. It has spent the last two years preparing for its first deployment.