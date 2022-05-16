GEORGETOWN, Del.--A community in Georgetown gathered Monday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to Private First Class Joseph A. Marquez, most typically known as 'Joey' among friends and family.
Pfc. Marquez tragically died in Washington State after participating in a training exercise at the Yakima Training Center. Marquez would have turned 20 years old in June.
Dave Whigham, who runs the Delmarva Aces, has been Marquez's coach, mentor and friend since Joey was 11 years old.
"I remember him just being this little 11-year-old kid that showed up to our camp, sleeveless, flexing," he said laughing. "(I) got a front row seat to see the kid grow up and got to see him kind of transform from this, this kid that was you know, strong and strong-willed, had a lot of energy and then got to see him grow up and be this just absolutely infectious and wonderful person that people really grew to love and you know, he was like a little brother to me."
Whigham is one of the speaker's at the celebration of life. The service was set to begin at 6 p.m., despite severe weather expected, at Sports at the Beach baseball field.
Marquez's mother Kristen Giordano said tents will be set up for the event ahead of time. Those attending the event, who wished to show their support and honor the Sussex County hero, were encouraged to show out with posters, to be hung around the fences.
Moreover, Whigham said he recalls all sorts of anecdotes with the American hero--from funny memories, to inspirational ones.
"Joey broke his leg when he was on one of our teams at the beginning of the season and he actually showed up to all team events, practices, academy's training in his wheelchair," he said. "He actually had better attendance at our academy's than a lot of kids that were actually healthy and that's kind of just a testament to him; you know, being able to find a way to see the light in a dark time for him and you know, breaking a leg is never an easy thing, especially for an aspirer player that's aspiring to do big things with his career.
Marquez was more than a team player, Whigham said he embodied the ideal player and truly was an amazing human being.
"...We adopted a thing called 'be like Joey', where basically, you know, when the going's getting tough 'be like Joey,'" he said. "When you're faced in a situation of where adversity is striking in the face, 'be like Joey,' when you want to find the light at the end of the tunnel and something's in your way, 'be like Joey.'"
Whigham said Joey Marquez made him a better person and coach, and his life is forever changed by having met him.