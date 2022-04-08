DOVER, Del.- Delaware's longest serving Supreme Court Justice will be remembered at a ceremony in Dover later this month.
Justice Randy J. Holland was also the youngest person to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court when he was appointed in 1986. Holland passed away in mid-March.
The Holland Family, together with the Delaware Supreme Court, will celebrate his life on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 PM in the Educational and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware. According to the courts, the University’s policy requires that masks be worn for this celebration.
Justice Holland retired in March 2017, and was viewed as the leading expert on Delaware's constitution. During his 30 years on the bench, Justice Holland wrote more than 700 reported opinions and several thousand case dispositive orders.
"Justice Holland was a dedicated public servant who received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career for his scholarship and excellence as a judge, but he will be remembered most as a wise, kind, and humble man," a release from the Courts says. "Please join us to honor a beloved husband, father, friend, and colleague. All are welcome."
