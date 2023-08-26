Celebrations on the Broadkill kicked off Saturday morning in Milton

MILTON, Del. - The Celebration on the Broadkill kicked off Saturday morning in Milton.
The event consists of three components, Bargains on the Broadkill which are local businesses and artisans selling their products. Then an Irish Eyes Restaurant sponsored the 24th Annual Broadkill River Canoe and Kayak Race. Lastly the Great Duck Race.
The co-owner of Irish Eyes in Milton, Charlene Jones said this day is one of unity for Milton.
"It's a collaboration of the town, so you have all like the mercantile, you have the ice cream shops, you have the museum, so there are so many other businesses in town that everybody can walk to and enjoy after coming to this celebration," Jones.
Karen Falk, the executive director of the Milton Chamber of Commerce said this celebration has been a great source of revenue for the towns marketing and promotions needs.
"I think it really makes our town unique that we have so many different entities that come together for a great cause," Falk said.
But for many the biggest draw is the Great Duck Race where over 1000 ducks were bought and numbers were placed on each duck and then they are thrown into the Broadkill River for the race.
At least 20 of the ducks are picked and each owner of the picked duck gets cash prizes ranging from 500 dollars to 50 dollars. Coast TV's Mallory Metzner picked the ducks out of the river this year.
Jones said this celebration is not just for the Milton community but all are welcome to join in the tradition.
"It's like a welcome home and I want everyone to come back for everything that we do from the theater to the events in the park, music in the park," Jones said. "We have so much going on and if they haven't been here they're missing out."
All the proceeds from the Celebration on the Broadkill go back into the Milton community. The Irish Eyes Kayak Race proceeds goes to the Irish Eyes Foundation which benefits the Milton Fire Department and other charities. The Bargains on the Broadkill and the Great Duck Race proceeds go to the Milton Chamber of Commerce in Milton.