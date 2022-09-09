MILTON, Del.- Imagine coming back from vacation to find your business and home partly destroyed. That's what happened Monday, August 22nd to Pastor Lee Parks and her husband when they returned home to find their church, parsonage, and the cemetery next to the church damaged from a car crash.
According to Pastor Parks, police say an 18-year-old Milford man driving an F-150 truck crashed into the cemetery on Route One.
The crash damaged gravestones, breaking them to pieces as they flew in the air towards the church parking lot and the parsonage. The Pastor says 15 or more monuments were hit, and it will take some time to repair the damages.
Some were two hundred years old, some were so pulverized in the accident we may never get those back again, and we may not even know who we're missing. There's a lot more to it than just a bunch of monuments that got hit, you know putting them back together it's not that easy. This is an old cemetery this is a couple hundred years old it's never been touched before. And so now to have this happen is just devastating," said Pastor Parks.
One of the tombstones flew in between the church and the parsonage and one piece landed on their front porch and destroyed their porch furniture. Nobody was hurt.