SELBYVILLE, Del. - Cemetery Road in Selbyville will be completely closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. The closure will be in place 24 hours per day and is expected to be completed by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, weather permitting.
The closure is to allow Delmarva Central Railroad to resurface and perform general maintenance on the railroad crossing on Cemetery Road between Route 113 and North Main Street.
Detours will be in place to guide most drivers onto Church Street. Truck traffic will be directed to McCabe Road
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.