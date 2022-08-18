CAMP HILL, Pa. - In a few short weeks, the 2022-2023 school year will begin. That is why Joey Melvin, Director of Center for Safe Schools (CSS), believes it is essential for drivers to be aware of students both walking and cycling to school. Melvin says that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, of the estimated 54,769 pedestrians injured in traffic crashes, 5,223 were children. Additionally, of the estimated 38,886 injured pedal cyclists in traffic crashes, 5,183 were children.
Melvin provides these tips for drivers:
• Drivers should take extra time and precautions to ensure the safety of student walkers. Drivers should slow down and be alert and patient in school zones and at intersections, medians and curbs where students may travel to or from school.
• Drivers should be prepared for children to enter the roadways and leave plenty of space when stopped near crosswalks so other drivers can see any approaching pedestrians.
• Drivers are encouraged to be patient when other vehicles are stopped for pedestrians and not pass those vehicles.
• In conjunction with state laws, drivers should not be talking on cell phones or texting while driving.
• Be alert for an increase in bicyclists. To prevent collisions, drivers should anticipate bicyclists who may not follow the rules of the roadway.
Driver's aren't the only variable in the equation, though. Because of this, Melvin provides these tips for those students commuting to school by walking and biking:
• Parents should walk their child's route each year to become familiar with and identify any changes or hazards that may be present.
• Walkers should use crosswalks, stand at the corner of the intersection, and look both ways before crossing. If no crosswalks are provided, always walk facing traffic, watch for turning vehicles and make sure vehicles come to a complete stop before crossing.
• Walkers should never enter a street between parked cars due to limited visibility to drivers and should walk far enough in front of stopped vehicles so they are clearly seen. Students should walk, not run while crossing the streets.
• Students should refrain from using electronic devices while walking or cycling to or from school. If you must talk or text, stop and move to the side of the walkway. Also, never cross the street while using an electronic device and avoid wearing earphones.
• As an added precaution, parents could add bright or reflective items to a child's backpack to help increase visibility.
CSS says they are committed to supporting schools, educators, parents, law enforcement, community partners and local agencies to develop and practice emergency management and crisis response plans, create positive school climates, implement evidence-based programs, and establish proactive safety measures.
