GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Confederate flag is near the center of Georgetown and is back at the center of controversy.
To the point that the Central Delaware NAACP is trying to protest at the Georgetown holiday party.
If I were not busy and did not have a conflict tonight, I would be out the doors of the Marvel Carriage Museum with signs and with megaphones protesting," Central Delaware NAACP President Fleur McKendall said.
Town Council organizes the holiday party for employees each year.
Council member Angela Townsend said over the phone Friday that she has no comment over this most recent stir up.
The other council members were contacted for comment but we did not get a response.
The last time the Confederate flag controversy came up was during the Return Day Parade in Georgetown when Democrats decided not to ride in museum-sponsored carriages.
McKendall says she was excited to see Democrats participate in the movement but there are only two end goals that will satisfy the NAACP.
"Rescind funding to the Marvel Carriage Museum that's operated by the Georgetown Historical Society and/or advocate with us for the removal of that flag," McKendall said.
If none of these solutions come, McKendall says the NAACP will mobilize when the seats of Angela Townsend, Penuel Barrett, and Sue Barlow are open for election over the next two years.
The Georgetown holiday party is Friday night at the Marvel Carriage Museum for town employees only.
Mayor Bill West says that he's unable to attend due to an appointment out of state. But said he would not attend if he was able to.