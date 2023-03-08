CENTREVILLE, Md. - A barn fire in Centreville Tuesday evening has caused an estimated $50k in damages, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says the fire broke out around 6 p.m. on Watson Road, and was discovered by a neighbor.
They say it took 30 firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Department an hour to get the fire under control.
According to the office, the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation. They are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.