DOVER, Del. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Delaware Public Archives on Thursday for the ceremonial signing of SB 32— otherwise known as the CROWN Act.
The CROWN Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair and prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle including braids, locs and twists. The bill was signed by Gov. John Carney on April 13, 2021 but was unable to be celebrated at the Delaware Public Archives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One year later families gathered as bill sponsor Sen. Darius Brown and Rep. Kendra Johnson presented the CROWN Act bill.
"My daughter, she's rocking her natural afro right now, and for generations to come," Rep. Johnson, (D) 5th district, said.
Johnson says SB 32 is especially important for boosting the morale of children at school.
"I am here today rocking my crown as I see fit, and you know what, not only can I do this today, but our children are going to be able to do this tomorrow," Johnson added.
Supporters of the CROWN Act say it has already helped them and other people feel more comfortable at the workplace.
"It certainly comes with pride, and with pride comes performance. When you feel like you can be your authentic self, your true self, you often perform better, and that's going to be real important," Joy Hunt, Delaware Social Action Coordinator, said.
Delaware is the ninth state to pass the CROWN Act and lawmakers say they are working to make SB 32 a federal law.