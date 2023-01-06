WASHINGTON, D.C. - On the final vote before an adjournment on Friday, Maryland District One Representative (R) Andy Harris for the first time voted for California's Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
The lone representative for the Eastern Shore had voted for other House members 12 previous times. Earlier on Friday, he voted for Ohio's Jim Jordan.
On the 13th ballot, McCarthy reached 214 votes, 14 more than he had on Thursday. He is still four votes shy of the minimum number required to win the office.
The House of Representatives is expected to attempt a 14h ballot at 10:00 pm on Friday