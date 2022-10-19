A Delaware Superior Court Judge temporarily blocks the move of the healthcare plan of retired state employees to Medicare Advantage. In his ruling Judge Calvin Scott said. "The State shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available remain... in full force and effect."
It was earlier this year a group of state retirees filed a lawsuit stating concerns that under this new plan - health care could be denied or delayed.
A special session in the Delaware General Assembly had been scheduled for Oct. 26 where it is expected both chambers will vote on more oversight in the transition of the state retiree health plan to Medicare Advantage.
If retirees opted of the Medicare plan - they would lose their state funded healthcare. The deadline to opt out of the new plan was October 24th.
Judge Scott says a trial will make the final determination on the future of the Medicare plan.
Click here to read the entire ruling.