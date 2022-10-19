Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&