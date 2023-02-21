DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court announced a series of reforms to the Delaware Bar examination and admissions process. These reforms come after recommendations from the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners and follow a two-year long comprehensive review.
Currently the exam is offered once a year in July, but going forward it will also be offered in February, starting in 2024. Other changes include reducing a passing score from 145 to 143 and reducing the essay portion of the exam from eight essays on 14 areas of the law to four essays on 10 areas of the law.
Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr., noted that this is not a lowering of the standards but a modernization of the process to better reflect how other states handle admission to the Bar. Seitz said these reforms will keep Delaware competitive in attracting top legal talent and keep Delawareans interested in the law from going elsewhere.
"Delaware is the only state to hold the bar exam just once a year. This can frustrate applicants because if they fail to pass the exam, which may be required for them to keep or land a job in Delaware, they have to wait a full year before they can try again," Seitz said. "The Bar Exam is not supposed to be a barrier to entering the profession but is supposed to be a test of an applicant's ability to successfully practice law in Delaware and I believe these reforms will help better reflect that purpose."
In addition to changes to the Delaware Bar exam, the Delaware Supreme Court also adopted several recommended reforms to the admissions process for attorneys. These include a modification to clerkship requirements, which are reduced from a 21-week commitment to 12 weeks; a reduction from sitting in on 25 specific legal proceedings to 18 out of 30 potential items; and a reduction in late application fees.
The State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts said all changes will go into effect in time for the next administration of the Delaware Bar exam in July.