Changes Coming to Rentals in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Today the Lewes Ad Hoc Committee discussed short term and long term rental concerns.
One of the major points coming out of the meeting is that inspections are necessary for rentals.
"Smoke detectors are known to save lives, carbon monoxide detectors are known to save lives where there has been emissions from fuel sources in homes, and then the electrical circuitry that is insisted upon. The GFI switches those are important for safety of those guests so we look upon that as basic safety measures for those individuals who are guests in a rental property." said Councilperson Candace Vessella.
Yet realtors say that making this requirement for just rentals is unfair and a costly task.
George Thomasson, President of Sussex County Association of Realtors, said, "When you take into consideration how many homes in Lewes are old and historic and they've operated with the same process that every other home owner has to go for. So we don't believe that it's fair or equitable for the city to single out certain people because they choose to rent their home as opposed to other home owners who have to abide by the codes anyway."
This morning's meeting also discussed creating a brochure that would go into the hands of renters at places like this who need an evacuation route to get out of Lewes in the case of an emergency.
The brochure will also act as a guide of recommendations for realtors to consider including alerting neighbors of incoming rental properties.
"I initiated the brochure as a way for us to consider what kinds of things would we want these guests to know so they can both feel welcome but also comport with behaviors that will be compatible in their neighborhoods." said Vessella.
The committee is expected to meet again on September sixth to finalize how today's decisions will be written into code.