Changes Coming to the DSHA Rental Assistance Program

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A state program that helps renters in need is about to become stricter. The Delaware State Housing Authority's Rental Assistance Program will be paused on September 9th. The pause is to make changes to the program's guidelines as they seek a new source of funding.
Rentals are hard to find in Sussex county, especially affordable ones. Bernice Edwards says many people rely on assistance programs to stay in their homes.
"Housing is a very key issue especially in Sussex County. Well I won't say housing but the lack of affordable, true affordable housing." said Bernice Edwards, Executive Director of the First State Community Action Agency.
A program from the Delaware State Housing Authority has helped people pay rent and utilities, but now the program is running low on funds.
Laurie Jacobs, Public Relations Director for DSHA, said, "We are shifting funding sources. The program is funded in two different buckets and the first bucket ends at the end of September so as a result we will be transitioning to the new bucket of funding that requires us to make some changes on our portal site and internally."
Some of the changes coming to the program following the pause will include lowering the income limit as well as increasing the amount of documentation necessary to apply.
According to DHSA, the changes are intended to target funding to those most in need.
Marva Hammond, Operations Manager for the Delaware Housing Assistance Program, said, "The requirements were pretty loose early in the program and so we really want to see folk's income to really understand what areas we're really able to assist and I think this will give us a clear understanding to the population we're serving."
First State Community Action Agency says this will make it even harder to assist those in need in the community.
"So we have to try and work with those families who are already struggling, trying to help them with a budget to help them to try and save. It's very difficult right now but we're still going to work with them and do what we can because we don't want them to become homeless, we already have a large homeless population." said Edwards.
If you are at risk of homelessness or eviction on the day of the pause, there are community navigators to help. For more information on the assistance program, visit destatehousing.com.