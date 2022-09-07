Changes Coming to the DSHA Rental Assistance Program

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&