REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Lifeguards are back on duty in Rehoboth Beach, but this summer brings significant changes for them. Due to ongoing construction, the Beach Patrol is now operating out of a trailer on Grenoble Place.
Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles mentioned that they are adapting despite some challenges.
"Each lifeguard had a locker in our old patrol shack, and they had places they could put their can and stuff like that, but now they're working out of their cars because we don't have space for them to leave stuff here," said Giles.
Additionally, due to limited space, guards have to sit outside during breaks, and the EMS station has moved to Delaware Avenue. Since the departments work closely together, constant communication via walkie-talkie is necessary.
Beth Ecker, a frequent visitor, worries about the lifeguards' well-being.
"You know they sit out all day in the sun and when they have breaks they have to sit out in the sun too or their hot cars, they really have no place to decompress and get it back together before they go out, and they have to save people," said Ecker.
The city plans to continue working on the new Beach Patrol station throughout the summer, aiming for completion by summer 2025.
"There was a delay due to unforeseen circumstances, driving the piles, hitting some debris, as well as the hard soil, but there is time contingencies built into the projects, and after talking to the construction management company that is helping us with this, we feel we can make up a lot of that time," said Henry Matlosz, the Director of Public Works for Rehoboth Beach.
The next phase, pouring the foundation, is expected to be done by mid-June.